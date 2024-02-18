Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted after their 5-0 win at Burnley.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka (2), Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz struck for the visitors.

Arteta said: "We have to believe we can win every game and we are approaching every game in that way. When the team has that belief and confidence something good can happen.

"We know what standards are required and we have to keep elevating those standards if we want to have a chance.

"I have that belief and confidence (we can win the title) because I see the players train every single day."

On goalscorer Havertz, he added: "It was a brilliant individual action and overall his performance again, like the past few months, was top."

