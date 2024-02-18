Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledges the fans
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledges the fans
AFP
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted after their 5-0 win at Burnley.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka (2), Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz struck for the visitors.

Arteta said: "We have to believe we can win every game and we are approaching every game in that way. When the team has that belief and confidence something good can happen.

"We know what standards are required and we have to keep elevating those standards if we want to have a chance.

"I have that belief and confidence (we can win the title) because I see the players train every single day."

On goalscorer Havertz, he added: "It was a brilliant individual action and overall his performance again, like the past few months, was top."

See a full match summary here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalBurnley
Related Articles
Five-star Arsenal blow away sorry Burnley to boost Premier League title bid
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have learnt lesson from last season's title disappointment
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Show more
Football
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Hojlund no longer a poor man's Haaland as the Dane finds his feet in Premier League
Football Tracker: Roma back to winning ways, Bayern stunned & Milan trailing Monza
Updated
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Early Hojlund double sees Manchester United edge past spirited Luton Town
Luton captain Lockyer has not ruled out a return to playing following cardiac arrest
Adingra bags brace as Brighton brush aside 10-man Sheffield United
Rayo Vallecano take points off LaLiga leaders Real Madrid in vibrant derby
Brilliant Bologna come back to beat Lazio as European hopes strengthen
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Roma back to winning ways, Bayern stunned & Milan trailing Monza
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings