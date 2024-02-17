Five-star Arsenal blow away sorry Burnley to boost Premier League title bid

Arsenal’s title charge gathered more momentum with a 5-0 victory against Burnley, a result which not only means they keep pace with Liverpool at the Premier League summit, but also means they still haven’t lost at Turf Moor since 1973.

For a Burnley side slumming it at the foot of the table, every game now has a cup final feel to it - irrespective of the opposition.

They endured the worst possible start though, falling behind inside five minutes when the electric Gabriel Martinelli cut the ball back for Martin Odegaard, who took one touch to compose himself before lasering an effort beyond a desperate James Trafford dive.

It was almost like a training ground exercise of attack vs defence for Arsenal at times such was their possessional dominance, but the final ball was often lacking.

They did eventually find that killer ball shortly before the break, and when they did get into a promising area, Lorenz Assignon felled Leandro Trossard in the area.

After a little deliberation, Bukayo Saka stepped forward and finished the penalty - his first-ever career goal against Burnley and it also marked a fourth successive Premier League scoring appearance for the first time in his career.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Like London buses, a second came soon after for Saka, who pounced upon yet more incredibly slack Burnley defending to run Hannes Delcoix down the line and power a right-footed effort high into the roof of the net.

It was a mere procession for Arsenal by the time the third went in and it was little surprise when a fourth followed soon after when a bout of penalty box pinball finished with Trossard sweeping home.

The Gunners were just toying with Burnley in the closing stages, but they scored their easiest goal of the lot then when one long throw took out the entire Clarets back four and Kai Havertz stroked home their fifth goal.

It proved to be a perfect day for Mikel Arteta’s side, who again showcased their title credentials, while for Burnley, the Championship becomes the more likely destination for next season with each passing week.

Premier League fixtures and results Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

See all of the stats from this match here.