Vincent Kompany wants more from Burnley as relegation struggles continue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Vincent Kompany wants more from Burnley as relegation struggles continue
Vincent Kompany wants more from Burnley as relegation struggles continue
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany
AFP
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (37) has told his struggling side they "cannot feel sorry for ourselves" in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets continue their bid for top-flight survival at home to title-contenders Arsenal this weekend, with the odds stacked against Kompany's men.

Burnley are seven points adrift of safety, with 14 games left, and the northwest club have won just five points at their Turf Moor ground so far this season.

They have, however, drawn their last two home league games, against Luton and Fulham, with Kompany telling a pre-match press conference on Thursday an unlucky Burnley side had to concentrate on the task ahead of them.

"Plenty of good games to look back on, plenty of good performances but in the end we cannot feel sorry for ourselves," said Kompany. "It's just been a reality for us and that's what every game we are looking to improve and every game is a new beginning."

Burnley have conceded 50 goals this season, the second worst record in the Premier League, and face an Arsenal team who will kick-off on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham.

Former Manchester City and Belgium centre-back Kompany insisted his players were doing all they can to improve their defence.

"I find it tough sometimes on the lads because I see the work they put in, the integrity of the job," he said.

"They really try and don't always get punished in the most obvious ways, it's been a number of issues with how we've conceded goals but I have to say again tomorrow is a new beginning so everything that has happened beforehand, don't let it define us in the future."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Haaland fires while Arsenal fly as title race heats up
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Al Hilal close in on Asian Champions League quarter-finals after late goals
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Updated
Roy Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill during Crystal Palace training
Updated
France court rejects Karim Benzema slander case against Interior Minister
Erik ten Hag wants incoming Manchester United sporting director on 'same page'
Ten Hag hopeful Luke Shaw will recover in time for Man United's trip to Luton
Korean FA advisory body recommends sacking coach Jurgen Klinsmann
Jurgen Klinsmann's fate as coach in balance as South Korean FA meets
Phil Foden says Manchester City showing same hunger for trophies as last year
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to personal dispute and not terror
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows he's the man to beat in Rotterdam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings