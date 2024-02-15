Vincent Kompany wants more from Burnley as relegation struggles continue

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (37) has told his struggling side they "cannot feel sorry for ourselves" in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets continue their bid for top-flight survival at home to title-contenders Arsenal this weekend, with the odds stacked against Kompany's men.

Burnley are seven points adrift of safety, with 14 games left, and the northwest club have won just five points at their Turf Moor ground so far this season.

They have, however, drawn their last two home league games, against Luton and Fulham, with Kompany telling a pre-match press conference on Thursday an unlucky Burnley side had to concentrate on the task ahead of them.

"Plenty of good games to look back on, plenty of good performances but in the end we cannot feel sorry for ourselves," said Kompany. "It's just been a reality for us and that's what every game we are looking to improve and every game is a new beginning."

Burnley have conceded 50 goals this season, the second worst record in the Premier League, and face an Arsenal team who will kick-off on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham.

Former Manchester City and Belgium centre-back Kompany insisted his players were doing all they can to improve their defence.

"I find it tough sometimes on the lads because I see the work they put in, the integrity of the job," he said.

"They really try and don't always get punished in the most obvious ways, it's been a number of issues with how we've conceded goals but I have to say again tomorrow is a new beginning so everything that has happened beforehand, don't let it define us in the future."