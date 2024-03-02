Last-gasp goal from Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool dramatic win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League after a last-gasp goal from substitute Darwin Nunez helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, their sixth win from their last seven away league matches.

Having registered five successive wins across all competitions, Liverpool travelled to the City Ground full of confidence in pursuit of a first league double since 1984/85.

The early stages were played at a frantic pace, and the hosts twice came close to a breakthrough inside the opening 20 minutes.

First, former Liverpool favourite Divock Origi powered a long-range strike narrowly wide of the target, before Caoimhin Kelleher stood firm shortly afterwards to thwart Anthony Elanga in a one-on-one.

After a disjointed start, Liverpool gradually improved as the first half progressed, and Luis Diaz was denied a simple close-range finish after a superb last-ditch block from Murillo.

Both sides continued to probe for an opener with half-time approaching, but clear-cut chances were in short supply, with nothing to separate the two teams at the break.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Liverpool emerged after the break on the front foot, and Andy Robertson came within inches of giving the visitors the lead when his sharp strike inside the box deflected wide of the post.

Keen to build on their momentum, Klopp introduced Nunez into the fray on the hour mark, but it was Forest who spurned a glorious chance to take the lead, with Elanga sweeping a first-time effort wastefully wide of the target.

The contest remained tantalisingly poised heading into the final quarter-hour, and after relentless Liverpool pressure, it finally paid dividends in the ninth minute of stoppage time, when Nunez glanced a header home from Alexis Mac Allister’s delivery to secure a vital three points for the visitors as they look to end Jurgen Klopp’s reign with yet more silverware.

Forest, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back against Brighton next weekend after a seventh defeat in their last 11 home league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

