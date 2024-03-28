Liverpool and Man Utd launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse

  Liverpool and Man Utd launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse
Liverpool and Man Utd launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse
Reuters
Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly launched an education programme through their foundations to tackle tragedy-related abuse, the clubs said in the run-up to their Premier League game at Old Trafford on April 7.

The clubs have repeatedly condemned fans chanting in reference to the Hillsborough tragedy, the Heysel Stadium disaster, and the Munich air disaster to mock opposition supporters, a practice liable to criminal prosecution.

"We fully support this event hosted by Liverpool and Manchester United and are working closely with both clubs to develop and deliver this education initiative," Premier League Director of Community Nick Perchard said in a statement.

The two foundations will develop the programme further in partnership with the league and are committed to making it an annual part of their engagement across the Merseyside and Greater Manchester regions.

Last week, a Manchester United supporter was charged by Greater Manchester Police in relation to tragedy-related abuse towards Liverpool fans during FA Cup quarter-final on March 17.

Arsenal also welcomed banning orders handed out to three fans after they pleaded guilty to tragedy-related abuse during an FA Cup match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 7.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolManchester United
