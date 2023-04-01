Liverpool put West Ham to the sword and climb up to second spot

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Liverpool came out 3-1 winners in an entertaining Premier League (PL) match against West Ham United at Anfield, earning their fourth consecutive H2H win over the Hammers.

Kick-off was delayed due to technical difficulties for referee Chris Kavanagh, but the Hammers wasted no time in showing their intent.

Tomas Soucek forced a superb save from Alisson Becker with a brilliant header, then delivered an inviting cross that Michail Antonio wasted.

They soon found themselves behind, though, as Luis Diaz’s pass took a flick off Darwin Nunez to find Mohamed Salah, who was fouled by Nayef Aguerd. The Egyptian dusted himself off and emphatically dispatched his 10th career goal against West Ham from the penalty spot.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal from the penalty spot
Liverpool’s best opportunities fell to Virgil van Dijk as they searched for a swift second as they took greater control, although the Dutchman couldn’t keep his effort down from Andy Robertson’s corner and headed Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick delivery comfortably wide.

Even Salah uncharacteristically fired off-target and the Reds were soon punished, with Jarrod Bowen diving at Van Dijk’s feet to head Vladimir Coufal’s header in off the post. Curtis Jones thought he had immediately put his side back in front when he latched onto Szoboszlai’s dinked pass but had strayed offside.

Match stats
Flashscore

Both sides had opportunities shortly after the restart, although Núñez struck harmlessly off-target following brilliant link-up play from the Reds before Bowen headed James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick delivery straight at Alisson.

Núñez made amends on the hour mark, meeting Alexis Mac Allister’s ball behind with a deft finish to score in back-to-back matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked imperious after going ahead as they moved the ball well, with Salah cutting inside and curling a strike that was eventually held by Alphonse Areola.

Player ratings
Flashscore

The Reds’ third finally arrived in the 85th minute when substitute Diogo Jota showed the awareness to convert from Van Dijk’s knockdown, as Liverpool extended their division-best unbeaten run in the PL to 17 matches, as well as earning a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.

The Reds also inflicted the Hammers’ second consecutive league defeat after David Moyes’ side had gone unbeaten in the first four.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

