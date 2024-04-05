Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of crucial Man Utd trip

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (56) was happy his side came through their nervy 3-1 home win over Sheffield United on Thursday without any further injury worries ahead of their huge match against Manchester United at the weekend.

Conor Bradley's own goal cancelled out Liverpool's early lead but Alexis Mac Allister's strike put Klopp's side in front again before Cody Gakpo sealed the three points in the 90th minute as the hosts reclaimed the Premier League lead.

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson returned from injury in the game, and while there is still no word on Trent Alexander-Arnold or Diogo Jota's return Klopp was optimistic about the squad's fitness ahead of Sunday's trip to Old Trafford.

"I don't know when we face a similar challenge next, all the other games are now different, especially the next one," Klopp told reporters.

"But super-positive the boys (are) on, Curtis is back, Robertson is really helpful, Harvey (Elliott) too. Cody was not out but a really good game (for him), which he needed.

"Really pleased and that helps obviously. Nobody got injured already as far as I know today, so recovery started already and now we recover and go again.

"Wataru Endo will be fit. We rested him today, we had a feeling if we leave him out then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didn't change."

Liverpool lead the league by two points from Arsenal with reigning champions Manchester City a point further back.