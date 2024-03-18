Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau

Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Luis Boa Morte is a first-team coach at Fulham
Reuters
Luis Boa Morte (46) will leave his role as Fulham first-team coach at the end of the season to take over as Guinea-Bissau manager, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Boa Morte, who played for Fulham from 2000-2007, returned to Craven Cottage in 2021 following the appointment of Marco Silva as manager to form part of his coaching team.

"Everyone at Fulham would like to thank Boa for his efforts since his return to the Club, and wishes him the best of luck in this next chapter when he departs following our season finale away to Luton Town," Fulham said in a statement.

The former Portugal international, who also played for Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham United in the Premier League, scored 54 goals in 250 games for Fulham.

