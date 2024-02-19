Man City not feeling any extra pressure, says Guardiola

Reuters
Manchester City head into Tuesday's Premier League clash against Brentford four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, but manager Pep Guardiola (53) said on Monday that his side do not feel any extra pressure as the title race intensifies.

City, unbeaten in their last nine league matches, are third in the standings with 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

After missing the chance to go top of the table following their 1-1 home draw against Chelsea on Saturday, City can now climb to second with victory over 14th-placed Brentford, who handed them their last home defeat in November 2022.

When asked if treble winners City are under pressure, the Spaniard told reporters: "No. We have the same pressure each game.

"In general, we were more than decent against Chelsea but I know our standards - it is not easy to sustain those for a long, long time, but we have done it.

"If we had 3-0 against Chelsea, the fire would be the same to win this next game."

While there are a lot expectations given their success, Guardiola said City's focus remains on the pitch.

"People demand from us... We have to live with that. We know how difficult it is," the former Barcelona boss said.

"I have had this experience in my previous clubs, especially Barcelona. It is an honour. We know what it is and we have to continue doing what we are doing.

"It is about how we behave and perform - and I am the first to demand it (perfection) for 95 minutes, knowing it is impossible."

Guardiola insisted he was more than happy with his team's performances this season and that City continue to remain in the title race.

"Since we lost to Aston Villa, we have won our games and been better but I can't guarantee anything - but we are still there," he said.

"I understand completely the doubts from the people, but what I'm seeing, I'm more than satisfied."

City will be without winger Jack Grealish (28) and defender Josko Gvardiol (22) who are both injured.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

