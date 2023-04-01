Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Grealish was the target of a raid of his Cheshire home
Grealish was the target of a raid of his Cheshire home
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Jack Grealish (28) is doing much better and that City's security personnel are providing support to his family a week after the midfielder was the target of a terrifying raid of his Cheshire home.

Members of his family and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood were in the home when it was targeted by burglars while City were playing Everton on December 27th. More than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) worth of jewellery and watches were reportedly stolen.

"He's a lot better of course," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"When you're at home and the people come inside, you are scared, so it's normal," the manager added. "So try to be relaxed and try to make the perfect environment so it will not happen again."

Grealish said he was "devastated" by the robbery.

"The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people's lives," Grealish wrote in an Instagram post. "I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have."

City's head of security Barry South is working closely with the player and his family, Guardiola said.

The robbery was the latest in a string of home invasions of players, including former Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo who was attacked during a burglary in 2021.

Guardiola said South met with City players last season to stress the importance of security.

"(South) said 'This is the reality, you have to be careful, you have to prepare,'" Guardiola said. "When you live in an apartment maybe it is easier, but in the countryside with big houses... and not just in UK, it happens in Spain, it's a reality in Catalonia (his birthplace), in Italy and everywhere."

Mentions
FootballGuardiola PepGrealish JackManchester CityEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail 'more than ever'
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Genoa, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action
Updated
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku close to Manchester City returns, says Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings