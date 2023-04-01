Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola

Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
Grealish in action for Manchester City
Grealish in action for Manchester City
Reuters
Jack Grealish's (28) home was burgled when Manchester City were playing away at Everton earlier this week but fortunately none of his family members were harmed, his coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

British media reported Grealish's home in Cheshire was targeted by burglars on Wednesday when his fiancee and family were at the property.

Reports said jewellery and watches worth one million pounds ($1.27 million) were stolen.

"Fortunately nothing wrong happened where the family was inside," Guardiola told reporters.

"It is what it is today in the modern day, with many things happening. It was a bad moment for him and his family but, fortunately, what was not damaged were the people inside."

Reuters has contacted the Cheshire Police for comment.

City signed Grealish in 2021 from Aston Villa for a then Premier League record 100 million pounds. He is expected to be available for Saturday's home game against bottom side Sheffield United.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGrealish JackGuardiola PepManchester City
