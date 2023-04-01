OPINION: Man City's 2023 team is the greatest to never be celebrated

It was typical. Even symbolic. The understated, underrated, Julian Alvarez dominated the scoresheet in Jeddah as Manchester City swept away Fluminense in the Club World Cup final.

It just had to be the Argentine. In the absence of Hollywood Haaland, no player better typifies Manchester City FC at this stage in their history. Low-key. Under the radar. However you want to describe it. No one can accuse City of being publicity hounds. Which is the same that can be said of Alvarez.

Inside the game, of course, the World Cup winner is highly regarded. Indeed, speaking with Spanish journalists during City's week in Saudi, they put it to Alvarez that Real Madrid and Barcelona were watching.

"Real Madrid or Barcelona? The truth is I'm very happy at Manchester City," was his reply. "I've been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we've achieved."

Again, low-key. Not seeking to make a headline. Not trying to drum up attention for himself. Alvarez is typical of Man City. As we say, there's Erling Haaland. But that's it. The player culture is set more by the likes of Bernardo Silva than the guy in silk pyjamas.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland AFP

Which is perhaps why City today aren't being celebrated. We've witnessed history. We've watched perhaps the greatest team in modern times, certainly the greatest England have seen, finish the year with five trophies. It's historic. Ground-breaking. Something we may never see again. The physical demands. The mental challenge. Week-in, week-out. And in the most competitive league in the world. City managed to pull it off. And they did so with a flourish.

Yet this final trophy for '23, the CWC, was welcomed with a whimper in the local press.

"I don't think there's enough credit," said Phil Foden after the victory over Flu. "It's unbelievably hard and so demanding, every three days playing the game and out of all that effort to say that we've done this is so good."

Does the average English fan appreciate what's in front of them? Think the Real Madrid of Puskas and Di Stefano. Or the AC Milan of Gullit, Rijkaard and Van Basten. Great teams. Great moments... Particularly for those fortunate enough to have a season ticket to the Bernabeu or San Siro during those times. Experiences. Lifelong memories. Witnessing greatness played out in front of them.

Which is what City's fans are now experiencing. Perhaps the greatest manager the game has seen. In charge of arguably the greatest team to be brought together. Surely an opportunity not to be missed...?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola AFP

But as Foden says, City do appear to be underappreciated. At least by those on the fringes of the game. For rival managers. For opponents. They know what they're facing. "The best team in the world", is a common description from peers. But that doesn't extend to the press and wider public.

Just consider how Guardiola's former Barcelona team were regarded during their day. Or Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Yet in terms of silverware, neither Spanish giant could lay claim to City's haul.

Perhaps the Champions League is the answer? After this year's breakthrough, perhaps opinion will change should City add to their Istanbul triumph? But the tempered response from their own local press is still baffling. Particularly when you consider the hype and brazenness that accompanies England at every international tournament. Here's a team for the English press to legitimately celebrate and champion. But beyond the boozing of Jack Grealish, the end-of-season analysis of just how great this City team is was very much lacking.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish Reuters

And again, it can't be for lack of connection. Foden, Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker... there's a definite English influence that runs through this team. For the local press, this should be celebrated.

But for now, it's not. It's simply business as usual. Fresh from being crowned world champions, City were back on English soil. On Merseyside. And finding a way to win at Goodison Park. Foden and Alvarez among those on the scoresheet.

Little fuss. Zero hype. Everton couldn't even muster a guard of honour for the world champions. Though they did roll out the red carpet for Tommy Fleetwood and the Ryder Cup...

An opportunity missed by Everton? Perhaps. But it's a theme that's running through English football. Understated. Underrated. This Manchester City team deserves so much more for achieving the impossible.