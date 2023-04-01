Manchester City and Tottenham share points in another enthralling contest

Manchester City failed to win for a third consecutive Premier League (PL) match for the first time since April 2017, after Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute header earned Tottenham Hotspur a remarkable 3-3 draw to put an end to their three-match losing streak.

With each of the last four Etihad editions of this fixture producing at least three goals, it was little wonder that 2023/24’s meeting kicked off at a ferocious tempo.

Injury-hit Spurs have been up against it of late, but they sprung a surprise for the hosts within six minutes, as Son Heung-min raced onto Dejan Kulusevski’s ball on the counter and squeezed it underneath Ederson.

Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the opening goal AFP

Having taken the lead in each of their three recent losses, there was surely a sense of déjà vu in the away end as Spurs almost immediately relinquished their advantage through an own goal for Son, who this time turned into his own net from Bernardo Silva’s free kick.

Expected domination followed for the home side, and Erling Haaland put a great chance wide before Jérémy Doku’s dribbling perplexed Ben Davies enough to allow the Belgian to smash against the bar.

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker #07 Son Heung-Min (2R) scores an own goal immediately after scoring their first goal AFP

Still, Pep Guardiola’s men remained calm, and they looked effortless as they dismantled the Spurs backline for the second.

Doku provided the defence-splitting pass to release Julián Álvarez on the left-hand side, with the Argentinian finding Phil Foden who prodded in at the near post.

Ange Postecoglou has become known for his high-risk, high-reward philosophy since his arrival in the capital, but aside from an impressive early second-half save by Guglielmo Vicario, they tightened things up defensively and gained control of proceedings.

Complacency began to show within the City ranks, and a moment of brilliance sent Spurs back level. Giovani Lo Celso, who returned to the side to score against Aston Villa last time out, used Son’s run to find enough space to restore parity with a sweeping strike off the far post and into Ederson’s net.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder #18 Giovani Lo Celso (R) shoots to score their second goal AFP

Clearly happy with a point to stop the rot, Postecoglou’s men sat back, but that proved their downfall as City edged ahead once more.

Within the final 10 minutes, Yves Bissouma dwelled on it long enough to be pick-pocketed by Rodri, and substitute Jack Grealish was on hand to tap in Haaland’s subsequent cross.

Manchester City's English midfielder #10 Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring their third goal AFP

Just as the visitors looked to be heading for yet another defeat after such a promising start to the season, Kulusevski steamed in to beat Nathan Aké to Brennan Johnson’s ball and bullet in a header to ensure the points were shared in an enthralling match in Manchester.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)