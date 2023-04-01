Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Bentancur hobbled off in the first half of Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa last Sunday
Bentancur hobbled off in the first half of Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa last Sunday
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur expect Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (26) to be out for at least two months with an ankle injury, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Bentancur, who only recently returned from a nine-month lay-off because of a serious knee injury, hobbled off in the first half of Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa last Sunday.

"He'll probably miss a fair chunk of time between now and the New Year," Postecoglou said ahead of Sunday's game at champions Manchester City.

"Probably a couple of months for him to get back, which is disappointing for him because we all know and have witnessed how hard he has worked to get himself back."

Bentancur was making his first start for the club since February when he got injured.

"He'd done everything right, he had a good international break where he got back playing for his country... with all that context you're just gutted for him, because of the person he is and what he's gone through," Postecoglou told reporters.

"He's still such a positive guy. I caught up with him yesterday and he's just again determined to crack on and get back as quickly as possible."

Tottenham have a long injury list, as well as suspensions, with key players such as England forward James Maddison and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven among them.

Postecoglou said Pape Matar Sarr was also unavailable with a hamstring problem but offered better news on Brazil forward Richarlison.

"Richy is probably the closest out of the ones that have been missing. We're looking at getting him involved in training hopefully tomorrow and then we'll see how he is because he has obviously missed a fair bit," he said.

"He's done his rehab really well and he feels good which is important. He's sort of the next cab off the ranks in terms of the injured guys."

Postecoglou said Spurs may have to be more active in the January transfer window as a consequence of the injuries.

"We may be forced to, we may have no choice on it," he said.

"We've got some sort of specific ideas about what we're going to try and do, for sure, but at the same time depending on how things go between now and then and how the recovery of guys is we may need to make a different kind of decision."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamBentancur RodrigoAston VillaManchester Cityvan de Ven MickyMaddison JamesSarr Pape MatarRicharlison
Related Articles
Bentancur back on Spurs' lengthy injury list after going down against Aston Villa
Spurs' Richarlison to return in 'coming weeks' after groin surgery
Spurs' James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out until January, says Ange Postecoglou
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus looking to go top of Serie A as they head to Monza
Updated
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is finally hitting his stride
Villa file complaint against Legia Warsaw after clashes at Conference League game
Updated
Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Fantasy Premier League: More questions than answers as jam-packed festive period arrives
Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Erik ten Hag insists Andre Onana is among Premier League's best goalkeepers
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Pep Guardiola says Ange Postecoglou's bravery 'makes football a better place'
Most Read
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Derby Week: Hamburger SV versus St. Pauli - a clash of opinions in Germany's north
Europa League roundup: Liverpool thrash LASK to secure knock-out spot
UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings