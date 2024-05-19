Manchester City clinch Premier League crown with comfortable win against West Ham

Manchester City clinch Premier League crown with comfortable win against West Ham

City have won a record fourth straight title
City have won a record fourth straight titleAFP
Manchester City became the first side in English football history to be crowned champions in four consecutive seasons, as Pep Guardiola’s history makers overcame West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium to secure an eighth Premier League (PL) crown.

Top on the final day for the fifth time in six seasons, City have become used to this scenario, though memories of their final day rollercoaster ride against Aston Villa two years ago would’ve reminded those of a City persuasion of the difficulties of these matches.

However, the masterful Phil Foden quickly calmed the nerves on a gorgeous Manchester afternoon, putting the champions ahead inside 80 seconds.The newly-crowned PL Player of the Season exquisitely turned away from James Ward-Prowse, opened his body up and rifled a sumptuous strike into the far corner, sparking delirium in the stands.

Foden gave City a two-goal lead
Foden gave City a two-goal leadAFP

It may’ve been David Moyes’ farewell as West Ham boss, but the travelling supporters were being treated to a stark reminder of why the Scotsman has never beaten Guardiola in a league meeting.

City were utterly dominant before the break, with Alphonse Areola making a number of saves, although even he was unable to prevent Foden from doubling the hosts’ advantage. Jérémy Doku - a constant livewire throughout the opening exchanges - managed to bisect four defenders with an inch-perfect cutback that found the England superstar, who made no mistake in sweeping home.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

City’s procession perhaps brought with it a whiff of complacency, and to the shock of the home faithful, West Ham set pulses racing by halving the deficit before the break.

Mohammed Kudus was the man to get it and in some style, teeing the ball up to unleash a ferocious bicycle kick that stands out as a late goal of the season contender.

That incited the rage of Guardiola, whose men really ought to have been further ahead, with Erling Haaland in particular guilty of missing big chances before the interval.

Kudus scored a stunning overhead kick
Kudus scored a stunning overhead kickProfimedia

Following the restart, City struggled to regain their early momentum as they sought to re-establish a two-goal lead. Tension hung in the air, until just shy of the hour mark, Rodri quelled the nerves. A sweetly struck low drive from the Spaniard - playing in his 50th consecutive league match without defeat - wrongfooted the unsighted Areola as Guardiola’s men edged ever nearer the title.

Premier League table
Premier League tableFlashscore

A subdued atmosphere around the Etihad indicated the unwillingness of the City support to count their eggs before they’d hatched, though their side’s trademark dominance of possession meant any further scares were not forthcoming.

Guardiola’s men make another piece of history, and now turn their attention to a Manchester derby in the FA Cup final as they look to secure a second successive double.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityWest HamFoden Phil
