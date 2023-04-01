Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola
Updated
De Bruyne left the field in the 36th minute of City's win at Burnley
De Bruyne left the field in the 36th minute of City's win at Burnley
Reuters
Kevin De Bruyne (32) could be out of action for up to four months after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening Premier League game of the season, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla.

The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City's 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

De Bruyne, who was left out of City's squad for their Super Cup game, also limped off during the Champions League final in June and Guardiola confirmed the midfielder had suffered a recurrence of the same injury.

"It's serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months."

Asked if De Bruyne's injury occurred because he was rushed back into action before he was ready, Guardiola said: "We could say 'don't play' but this injury could happen later.

"Before I took the decision I spoke to the doctor, the physio and him. He said he felt good.

"We will see (about signing a replacement for De Bruyne). After what happened we will see the possibilities."

City will play Europa League winners Sevilla in Athens in their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Premier League champions qualified for the Super Cup after clinching their maiden Champions League title in June following years of heartbreak on Europe's biggest stage.

Asked how he felt about finally winning the Champions League with the Manchester club, Guardiola said: "It is a relief for the club. It's always difficult to win.

"Of course, it is a relief, but it is not enough, otherwise we would be at home. We are hungry enough to compete and challenge ourselves. If someone wants to take out three crowns they will have to fight to take it."

City can add another European title to their trophy cabinet on Wednesday with a win over Sevilla - who have won the Europa League a record seven times.

Sevilla have lost five out of the six Super Cups they have contested, but Guardiola stressed that it was "not easy" to qualify for European football's curtain-raiser, adding that City will be wary of the threat posed by the Spanish team.

"Sevilla have special character, it's something in the DNA that makes this team different. They will be dangerous against us," Guardiola said.

"You cannot imagine how happy that we are to play the Super Cup because we won the Champions League. Who knows when we will come back here to win this tournament?"

Ciy play Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City victory at Burnley marred by injury to Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Show more
Football
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
England 'massive favourites' but we have the crowd, says Australia manager
Goalkeeper David Raya moves to Arsenal on initial season-long loan from Brentford
Sweden's Asllani 'so tired of crying championship tears' after yet another semi-final loss
Officials excluded from upcoming Premier League fixtures after penalty error
One small step for Spain, one final push for gaining Women's World Cup glory
Team of the Week: Deadly Dani Olmo leads the way for the world's best performers
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |