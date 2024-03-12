Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson set to be out for a month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson set to be out for a month
Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson set to be out for a month
Ederson suffered an injury against Liverpool
Ederson suffered an injury against Liverpool
AFP
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) is set to miss a crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race due to a thigh injury as he faces up to a month out.

The Brazilian hurt himself when conceding a penalty during City's 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ederson stayed on the field for the resulting spot-kick, which Alexis Mac Allister scored to cancel out John Stones' opener, but needed to be substituted soon after by Stefan Ortega.

Arsenal lead the Premier League on goal difference from Liverpool with third-place City just one point behind.

The Gunners travel to the Etihad on March 31st.

Ederson is also set to miss Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle and Brazil's upcoming international friendlies against England and Spain.

"(It) was my time with Eddie’s injury. I was ready like always," said Ortega.

"It was a special moment to come on in this big game and the whole world watching. It was a nice feeling.

"I enjoyed every second. It’s nothing new what came - I was ready and prepared."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEdersonManchester CityFA Cup
Related Articles
Manchester City's Haaland to miss FA Cup clash with Spurs but close to return
City without Grealish for Manchester derby as tough run of games looms
I almost drove off the road when we drew Manchester City in FA Cup, says Newcastle's Howe
Show more
Football
Tight race fuelling Manchester City's title bid, says Kyle Walker
'Until the end': Pochettino calls for Chelsea unity after Newcastle win
Team of the Week: Bayern run rampant as Modric rolls back the years for Real Madrid
Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings