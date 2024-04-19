Manchester United hire Wilcox as technical director from Southampton

Jason Wilcox during his time at Manchester City
Jason Wilcox during his time at Manchester City
Action Images / Craig Brough
Jason Wilcox (53) has been appointed as Manchester United technical director and is the latest addition to new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's the back-room staff, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Wilcox, who left his role as director of football at Championship side Southampton after just nine months, was previously Manchester City's academy director.

The former England international also captured a Premier League title as a player with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

"(Wilcox) will work with all technical areas of the football department to achieve the highest standards of performance," United said in a release.

United are also expected to hire Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave after telling his club he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWilcox JasonManchester UnitedSouthampton
