Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Fred transfer to Fenerbahce

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Fred transfer to Fenerbahce
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Fred transfer to Fenerbahce
He arrived in Manchester in a £47 million move from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018
He arrived in Manchester in a £47 million move from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018
AFP
Manchester United have reached an "agreement in principle" for the transfer of Fred (30) from Old Trafford to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the English Premier League club announced Friday.

A statement on United's website added Fred would fly to Istanbul for a medical on Saturday, with the deal also subject to the midfielder "agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move".

United paid tribute to Fred by saying: "The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as a person and as a player.

"Everybody at the club would like to wish the very best of luck to Fred for the future, as we await confirmation that the deal is completed."

No fee has been disclosed, but the Manchester Evening News reported United had accepted a £13 million fee from Fenerbahce for the Brazilian, whose last appearance for the Red Devils was in the FA Cup final defeat by local rivals Manchester City in June.

Fred's contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He arrived in Manchester in a £47 million move from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

Fred made 56 appearances for United last season, scoring six goals, as Ten's Hag side finished third in the Premier League, thereby ensuring the three-time European champions returned to the continent's elite Champions League competition.

In all, Fred made 139 Premier League appearances for United, scoring eight goals.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFredManchester UnitedFenerbahceTransfer News
Related Articles
Klopp confirms Liverpool deal for Caicedo, admits being wrong about transfer spendings
West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Show more
Football
Manchester City victory at Burnley marred by injury to Kevin de Bruyne
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Updated
Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener
Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Updated
Defender Castello Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon for 34 million euros
Moyes targeting more success this season with Ward-Prowse and Maguire close to signing
David Raya set for Arsenal and will not play on Sunday, says Thomas Frank
Luton Town: From non-league nightmare to Premier League fairytale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |