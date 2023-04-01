Mauricio Pochettino finds positive in Christopher Nkunku goal despite defeat at Wolves

Mauricio Pochettino finds positive in Christopher Nkunku goal despite defeat at Wolves
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea
Profimedia
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was happy to see Christopher Nkunku (26) score in defeat at Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues lost 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday, though the match did see Nkunku score his first goal for the club.

Pochettino said: "I'm very pleased to see Nkunku score and it shows how important he can be for us.

"We cannot put too much pressure on him, he's been out for a very long time and that is why he came on after 60 minutes to help ease him in.

"He's a quality player who can score goals and we are pleased he did that today, although of course we are disappointed not to win the game.

"Christo needs time to arrive in this way but we are very confident in him to get to his best and be a key player for us."

He also said: "We've spoken a lot, since the start of the season, and we know we are a young team. Some of these players are playing in the Premier League for the first time and they need to gain confidence playing at this level.

"They need to adapt to play at this level and, of course, it is about confidence and belief in themselves. We are a young team that needs to learn from games like this. We know we can still improve and that is something we need to work on."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNkunku ChristopherChelseaWolves
