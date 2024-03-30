Moussa Diaby on target as Aston Villa brush aside misfiring Wolves

Aston Villa earned a sweet 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is their first home West Midlands Derby win in the Premier League (PL) since December 2003.

Douglas Luiz hit the back of the net nine minutes into proceedings but saw his goal ruled out, as Ollie Watkins had strayed offside before hitting the shot that resulted in the Brazilian’s rebound.

Wolves had shown intent before that moment and continued to do so after with Tommy Doyle often dictating the play.

Even so, Rayan Aït-Nouri couldn’t continue his goalscoring streak despite being afforded space in the hosts’ box following Santiago Bueno’s cross, striking too close to Emiliano Martínez.

Watkins entered the match with more PL goals this term than Gary O’Neil’s entire starting lineup and bench combined but sent his shot into the side netting after being played through by Youri Tielemans.

That was still an encouraging sign for Villa as they took more control and Pau Torres gave José Sá his first notable test with a glancing header from Leon Bailey’s cross.

The Jamaican then played another ball in that nicked off Doyle and into the path of Moussa Diaby for the winger to whip a brilliant strike out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Match stats Flashscore

There was a blow for the hosts as Watkins was brought off at HT, but they still showed positivity as Bailey got into a promising position before sending a wild effort off-target.

The Villans also had a scare shortly before the hour mark when Pablo Sarabia dispossessed Àlex Moreno in a dangerous area and crossed the ball towards Mario Lemina, although Ezri Konsa did well to ensure the ball landed safely in Martínez’s grasp.

Having made his England international break, Konsa then enjoyed another moment to savour as he dinked the ball over Sá and in off the post for his first goal since December 2021.

Matt Doherty rose brilliantly for a header mere moments after being introduced from the bench but couldn’t quite keep his effort down to inspire nerves for the hosts, as Villa recovered from back-to-back winless PL matches to earn local bragging rights and reclaim fourth place in the table.

They also inflicted Wolves’ third defeat in their last four across all competitions, although they still sit 10th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

