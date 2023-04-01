Nottingham Forest demand referee Jones is banned from games after Boly red

Nottingham Forest have demanded referee Rob Jones no longer officiate their games.

Forest were left fuming after Willy Boly's red card in defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Telegraph says refs chief Howard Webb has told Forest that Jones was wrong to send off the defender.

Forest have lodged a complaint against Jones - which is their second against the referee this season. The previous complaint came after defeat to Manchester United in September.

"Very bad decision," Nuno said after defeat at the Vitality Stadium. "A decision that totally changed the game.

"It is more the frustration of knowing the approach of the referee is a bad one and the law says you cannot reverse the decision because it is two yellow cards. It is something they have to look at because it doesn't make sense.

"First of all, the approach of the referee is bad. Boly has a first yellow card, which is fair, but then for the second the foot of Boly is under the foot of the Bournemouth player so the approach (from the referee) should be more cautious."