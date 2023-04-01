Nottingham Forest demand referee Jones is banned from games after Boly red

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest demand referee Jones is banned from games after Boly red
Nottingham Forest demand referee Jones is banned from games after Boly red
Referee Robert Jones shows a second yellow card to Willy Boly of Nottingham Forest
Referee Robert Jones shows a second yellow card to Willy Boly of Nottingham Forest
AFP
Nottingham Forest have demanded referee Rob Jones no longer officiate their games.

Forest were left fuming after Willy Boly's red card in defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Telegraph says refs chief Howard Webb has told Forest that Jones was wrong to send off the defender.

Forest have lodged a complaint against Jones - which is their second against the referee this season. The previous complaint came after defeat to Manchester United in September.

"Very bad decision," Nuno said after defeat at the Vitality Stadium. "A decision that totally changed the game.

"It is more the frustration of knowing the approach of the referee is a bad one and the law says you cannot reverse the decision because it is two yellow cards. It is something they have to look at because it doesn't make sense.

"First of all, the approach of the referee is bad. Boly has a first yellow card, which is fair, but then for the second the foot of Boly is under the foot of the Bournemouth player so the approach (from the referee) should be more cautious."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBoly WillyBournemouthNottingham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after Cooper sacked
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Show more
Football
Egyptian Super Cup semi-final settled after 34 penalty kicks
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Is Pep Guardiola the most influential manager in football history?
OPINION: Why Ten Hag's defence should be for those outside Man Utd
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe 'desperate' for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
'Do not get used to suffering' in Gaza, Liverpool's Salah says in Christmas message
The teams that failed to win the Premier League when top at Christmas
Liverpool need slice of luck amid injury crisis, says Jurgen Klopp
Premier League Team of the Week: Vicario in goal after Spurs heroics
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
The teams that failed to win the Premier League when top at Christmas
'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes 25% stake in Manchester United
O'Neil happy with Wolves' win over Chelsea despite injury concerns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings