OPINION: English football should follow Italy's racism punishment

Racism has been a huge problem in both English and Italian football for a long time, with no real signs of any change coming.

As recently as January 20th, 2024, there were incidents of racial abuse both in AC Milan's game against Udinese and Coventry City's match with Sheffield Wednesday.

Alleged racist abuse from Udinese fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan led to the French goalkeeper walking off the pitch alongside his teammates, temporarily suspending the game.

In England, a Sheffield Wednesday fan was caught both by players and on video appearing to make monkey gestures to Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Speaking after the Milan match, Maignan said: "They must hand out very strong sanctions because talking no longer does anything.

"We have to say that what they are doing is wrong. It is not the whole crowd, most fans want to cheer on their team and jeer you. That's normal, but not this."

Likewise, Palmer took to social media to condemn the abuse.

"Racism is a disgrace... it has no place in the world, let alone football.

"Couple fans doing monkey chants don't define a fanbase... I appreciate all the love and support I've received."

The follow-up action

Since both incidents, there has been swift action in Italy with Udinese forced to play one match behind closed doors by the Serie A's disciplinary committee and at least four supporters given lifetime bans from their stadium.

The swift nature of the punishment is a good sign for the future and that the league is taking the issue incredibly seriously.

Make no mistake, Italy has a huge ongoing issue with racism in football and one match behind closed doors won't change everything - but it's a promising step.

The same can't be said for football over here in England.

Unfortunately, there so far seems to have been no punishment handed out to the Sheffield Wednesday supporter who racially abused Palmer.

The club has posted a statement, as well as an anti-racism video featuring their players in the days after the match, but are yet to announce anything else regarding the incident.

That on its own, though, is not enough.

In due course, the fan will likely be identified and punishment handed out - this sort of incident does take time to deal with and due to its sensitivity will be rightly dealt with properly.

However, the issue of racism at football games in England has never gone away no matter the punishment dished out, whether that be stadium bans, fines or arrests.

The sad truth is that time will go on and eventually it will be forgotten about by many - but not the victims involved.

If real change is to come in the English - and Italian - game, harsher sanctions like those imposed on Udiense might need to become the norm.

Like Ian Wright said in the wake of the abuse to Maignan: "Keep walking off!! We did 'playing through it' and nothing has changed. Points deductions needed, the fines are pointless."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also weighed in, saying: "We have to implement an ­automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed ­racism and caused the match to be ­abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for ­racists."

Coventry's Palmer also called for further action in a thread of videos on his social media accounts.

One part of the statement read: "The same problems will continue to happen if firm and strong changes are not put in place to prevent them.

"We can't keep covering over the cracks which lead to the same cycle."

Playing games behind closed doors in England is pretty unheard of - barring in the COVID-19 pandemic - but perhaps the idea should be considered further in cases like this.

The same goes for points deductions concerning racist abuse.

Clubs should be hit with serious sanctions for racism in the stands, as unfortunately, that seems like the way to deal with it properly.

The constant cycle of abuse and an individual fine or ban clearly isn't doing enough to stamp out the issue.

Racism itself is one of the most heinous offences out there and thus now has to be met with equal punishment.

Equal punishment?

Omar Beckles, chair of the ­Profes­sional Footballers' ­Association, said: "Our members want to see real, consistent and significant consequences for racist abuse, both for the individuals who are responsible and for clubs who fail to get a grip of the issue within their stadiums.

"The reality is that players don't believe this is happening. The responsibility for what happens next lies with the authorities."

That would suggest that the PFA doesn't feel the issue is constant enough for these bigger sanctions to be imposed.

This raises the point, does a club deserve such a severe punishment for the actions of one - or a few - individuals?

As Beckles eludes to, if a club fails to consistently deal with issues like racism, then perhaps the level of punishment goes up - but one incident might not result in such severe action.

PFA Chair Omar Beckles (L) Profimedia

Udinese manager Gabriele Cioffi echoed that sentiment.

"We were all shocked and hurt by what happened to Maignan," he said.

"But if it only takes five people, who were not acting together, in a stadium to receive such a punishment, it becomes a problem."

He added: "These types of behaviour must be condemned, but neither the team nor the club had anything to do with it. And next week, we'll be playing an important match with an incredible penalty."

An important balance needs to be found between the crime and the punishment, but if change is to come then the consequences must be more serious.