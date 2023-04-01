Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy and England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy and England
Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy and England
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
AFP
FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for worldwide stadium bans for fans and "automatic forfeits" for teams whose supporters hurl "abhorrent" abuse following racist incidents in Italy and England on Saturday.

The head of the world governing body said there was no place for discrimination of any kind in football or broader society.

"The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable," he said in a statement.

"The players affected by Saturday's events have my undivided support."

Fans aimed monkey chants at AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan during Milan's dramatic 3-2 win at Udinese, with the game temporarily halted.

Support from Mbappe

In a strongly worded statement on X, formerly Twitter, the France team said: "You have all our support Mike Maignan. The FFF (French federation) totally condemns all racist acts."

France captain Kylian Mbappe also offered his backing to his international teammate.

"You are very far from being alone Mike Maignan, we are all with you," wrote the Paris Saint-Germain star.

"Still the same problems and still NO solution. Enough is enough!!!!! NO TO RACISM" he posted on X.

Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer accused Sheffield Wednesday fans of doing the same towards him during their English Championship clash, which his team won 2-1.

"We need all the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society," Infantino said.

"As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists.

"FIFA and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!"

At Udinese, referee Fabio Maresca stopped play during the first half and a livid Maignan stormed down the tunnel with his teammates.

"They're ignorant people... You can be booed or whistled when you're away from home, that's normal, but what happened today has no place in football," Maignan told Sky Sports.

Play resumed after about five minutes.

Italy, a country governed by a coalition led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party, is rife with fascist football fan groups, in particular among the hardcore "ultras" who make most of the atmosphere at stadiums.

Last week Lazio were hit with a one-match stand closure after supporters directed monkey chants at Romelu Lukaku during their team's Italian Cup win over local rivals Roma.

In Sheffield, Palmer labelled the abuse "abhorrent and wholly unacceptable", with the match paused as the referee spoke to both managers on the touchline.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said they were "shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer."

"Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society," it added.

"We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law."

Mentions
FootballSerie AChampionshipMaignan MikePalmer KaseyLukaku RomeluMbappe KylianSheffield WedUdineseAC MilanCoventryAS Roma
Related Articles
Roma start new chapter without Jose Mourinho against Verona
Giuseppe Galderisi: Winning Serie A with Hellas Verona; backing Allegri
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Super Sunday underway with massive fixtures to come
Updated
Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down
'We depend on ourselves' to stay alive at Asian Cup, says coach of goal-shy China
'This is best Nigeria team I've played in,' says Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Updated
AC Milan's Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism after being abused by Udinese fans
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Updated
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings