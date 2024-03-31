OPINION: The only thing stopping Arsenal from winning a famous double is themselves

There is no side in world football playing the way Arsenal have been in recent months. They have dispatched organised, well-coached Premier League sides like they were nothing. They sit top of the Premier League on goal difference, they are in the last eight of the Champions League - everything is sunshine and rainbows at the Emirates and for good reason.

However, the famous 'run in' between April and early June has yet to begin and it will be as much about passing the mental test as anything else for a team that fell at the last hurdle last season.

At this same stage last season, Arsenal had an eight-point lead (having played a game more) over Manchester City with 10 games to go. Just days before their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on the 19th of March, Sporting Lisbon had knocked them out of the Europa League.

They were also out of the FA Cup having been knocked out by eventual winners City in the fourth round. Meanwhile, City had a Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich to prepare for and an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Everything was stacked in Arsenal's favour. They almost always had at least a week between each game whilst City were playing twice a week, not to mention an eight-point advantage. But that convincing 4-1 win at an electric Emirates Stadium would be Arsenal's last three points until a 3-1 win against Chelsea on the 2nd of May.

Draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton were followed by a crushing 4-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City at the end of April. Pundits like Gary Neville describe the end-of-season 'run-in' as being from April onwards. Well, April was the month everything fell apart for Arsenal and with it, a title that was in the palm of their hands, shattered to pieces.

Fast forward to March 2024 and Arsenal once again find themselves top of the Premier League with 10 games remaining, all be it ahead only by goal difference. They may not have the points advantage they had this time last year and there is a three-way battle for the league but Arsenal have the same mental test as 12 months ago.

Premier League top 5 Flashscore

No team in Europe's top five leagues are beating sides domestically the way Arsenal have been since the turn of the year. The style of play that Arteta has implemented is like a hybrid between Klopp's rock and roll football and Guardiola's measured, robotic, possession-based football and it is enthralling to watch.

Therefore, it is up to Arteta and his troop of young Gunners to not bottle under the pressure of a title race and Champions League silverware in the fast-approaching run-in.

Mikel Arteta speaking about his style of play in 2020 StatsPerform, AFP

Both achievements were a mere pipe dream when Arsenal finished 8th in Arteta's first season at the club just four years ago. It is a testament to the job the Spaniard has done that his faith in youth, his belief in his style of play and most importantly in the way the club needed to be run, has paid off and the club could be about to reap the rewards in emphatic style.

The 'run-in' - Arsenal have season defining tests to come

So what does this talked about run-in look like for Arsenal? Well in short - not easy. On Sunday afternoon they take on Manchester City in a huge clash at the Etihad. Then moving into the dreaded April, they have two legs against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, a North London derby against Spurs and matches against Aston Villa and Chelsea. In total, they have nine matches in a frantic, make-or-break April.

Moving into May, wins are to be expected against Bournemouth and Everton on the final day. But a trip to Old Trafford in their penultimate game against a Manchester United side that could still be in their own fight for Champions League football could also prove to be another sticking point.

Ultimately, although some of the matches coming up for Arsenal seem daunting on paper and even more so considering their recent history, they should fear nobody. Gabriel and William Saliba are holding together the strongest defence in Europe, Declan Rice has transformed into one of the world's best all-round midfielders, Bukayo Saka is one of the most dangerous wingers in world football and Kai Havertz has (for the time being) finally solved their number nine issue.

If they stick to the way they have played for most of this season and especially since the new year, then Arsenal can go toe to toe with anyone. But their recent Champions League tie with Porto where they limped over the line on penalties serves as a reminder that if they play in fear of losing they will achieve nothing this season and another campaign without silverware will pass them by.

Arsenal players celebrate with hero David Raya AFP

Arteta's artistic Arsenal are playing electric football and a famous double is in reach. But can they hold their nerve and with it give their fans something back for their support during the dark times of the last 20 years? If they do they will transition from a nearly team to one of the Premier League's greatest sides.