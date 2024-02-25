Pep Guardiola admits world-class Foden no longer little Phil after another crucial goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola admits world-class Foden no longer little Phil after another crucial goal
Pep Guardiola admits world-class Foden no longer little Phil after another crucial goal
Phil Foden scored his ninth Premier League goal this season
Phil Foden scored his ninth Premier League goal this season
Reuters
Gifted as he is Phil Foden (23) has often been overshadowed by Manchester City's big hitters but the England forward is now a world-class performer in his own right, manager Pep Guardiola (53) said after Saturday's win at Bournemouth.

Foden's ninth league goal of the season secured the unconvincing 1-0 win that pushed champions City to one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

With Erling Haaland not back to his best after injury and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne used as a late substitute on Saturday, Foden was the spark that kept City's bandwagon firmly on track for a fourth successive title.

Foden has also contributed seven assists this season and has stepped up to be one of City's leaders on the pitch.

"Forget about the goals -- of course they are important -- but do you know how he played?," Guardiola told reporters.

"How he controlled and accelerated. He has become already a top-class football player. From a little boy, now he has become already Phil, a world class, top player.

"He's so good. He can play everywhere, especially in the central position and play really, really good."

City are now 11 games unbeaten in the league and while Liverpool and Arsenal are right with them in the title race, Guardiola's side are showing again the ability to churn out results at the business end of the season.

They beat Brentford 1-0 in midweek and Guardiola said his squad's durability still surprised him.

"What can I say?, The calendar is so demanding and the expectations are so high," he said. "What they have done for many years with a lot of games and many things.

"And always you believe they will fall down and won't continue to do it -- they surprise me."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityFoden Phil
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City 'supermen' after battling past Bournemouth
Manchester City hold on to earn narrow victory away at Bournemouth
Fantasy Premier League: All eyes on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of double Gameweek
Show more
Football
Bayern bounce-back hinges on putting together winning streak says Harry Kane
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal character fuelled impressive bounce-back victory
Harry Kane says Bayern will 'never give up' after vital win over Leipzig
'My bag's packed' jokes Tuchel after watching Bayern win on suitcase
Atletico Madrid poor form continues as winless Almeria claim draw against Simeone's men
Arsenal thrash struggling Newcastle to keep up pace in title race
Football Tracker: Arsenal thrash Newcastle, Atletico Madrid drop points against Almeria
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal thrash Newcastle, Atletico Madrid drop points against Almeria
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title, Norrie in Rio semi final action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings