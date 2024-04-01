Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer delivers once more for Chelsea

Palmer was the top performer once again for Chelsea

Cole Palmer (21) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week after another excellent display during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The Englishman scored twice for the Blues despite a poor result against struggling opposition, first an audacious chip from the penalty spot and then a lovely finish into the bottom corner for his second.

Palmer's play outside of his two goals was exceptional too, making five key passes and three dribbles while also having four shots on target.

While Chelsea have struggled this season, Palmer has been a shining light at Stamford Bridge and has played himself into the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Palmer v Burnley AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

His performance at the weekend earned him a player rating of 9.4 - the highest of anyone in the Premier League.

He will hope to continue his good form when Chelsea host Manchester United on Thursday, April 4th.