Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues

Richarlison has been open about his mental health struggles
Richarlison has been open about his mental health struggles
AFP
Tottenham and Brazil forward Richarlison said players must rise above the stigma and seek psychological help for mental health issues, ahead of Saturday's international friendly against England.

The 26-year-old, who is set to earn his 50th cap for Brazil in friendly matches against England and Spain, opened up about how therapy helped him find his rhythm again.

Richarlison struggled with form during Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September and fell short of making an impact in the Premier League.

Following therapy and groin surgery in November, Richarlison scored nine goals in 10 league games to help move Spurs up in the standings.

"We know how prejudiced people are when they say they're looking for (psychological) help. Thank God I'm not prejudiced about it any more," Richarlison told reporters.

"As a player in the national team who has an active voice, I tell people to seek help. I talk about it because it saved my life. Because I was at rock bottom. Only players know how much pressure we're under, not only on the pitch but also off it.

"I'm back in the Premier League, helping my club. A few months ago, when I didn't get a call-up to the national team and said I will return. I worked hard during those days. I'm happy, and I've managed to turn things around."

FootballPremier LeagueRicharlisonTottenhamBrazil
