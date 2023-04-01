Branthwaite rescues point for Everton against Spurs at Goodison

Branthwaite battles Richarlison for the ball
Branthwaite battles Richarlison for the ball
Everton twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but despite the comeback, the Toffees are now winless in 11 Premier League games at Goodison Park against Spurs.

Everton boss Sean Dyche had only won two of his 19 matches against Tottenham before today (D5, L12), and that poor run looked set to continue as the away side opened the scoring inside four minutes.

Destiny Udogie was released down the left, where he pulled the ball back into the box for Richarlison to sweep home with a simple finish against his former team.

The Toffees responded well after conceding early on but were struggling to create any significant chances.

However, on the half-hour mark, Dwight McNeil’s whipped corner kick to the far post was headed back across goal by James Tarkowski, allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to nod in from a yard out.

Spurs themselves then reacted well with the scoreline level and restored their lead before the break after some tidy work down the left again, this time by Timo Werner, whose pass to James Maddison was then laid off to Richarlison with the Brazilian producing a clinical first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

In an attempt to kill the game off, Spurs came out flying after the break, creating several chances that kept Jordan Pickford busy in the Everton goal.

First, Pedro Porro stung the palms of the England no.1 before Werner failed to beat the shot-stopper when played through one-on-one.

Maddison was next up, firing a shot at Pickford, who once again was equal to everything coming his way, keeping his Everton side in the contest.

Just as it looked like Spurs were going to secure all three points, they were made to pay for failing to net a third goal as Jarrad Branthwaite popped up at the back post following a set-piece to nod in and draw Everton level.

The draw temporarily lifts the Toffees out of the relegation zone ahead of Luton Town’s visit to Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s side remain in the top four but can drop out if results go against them this weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

