Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia

Quincy Promes (32) has been detained by authorities at Dubai airport. The Spartak Moscow captain was preparing to return to Russia.

Just two weeks ago, Promes was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking. The footballer tried to smuggle a huge amount of cocaine into Europe - 1.3 tonnes.

Spartak Moscow successfully completed its training camp in the United Arab Emirates and was preparing to take off for St Petersburg on Friday (March 1st). Promes' team is scheduled to meet rivals Zenit on Sunday in a match of great importance in Russia's top tier.

Promes took advantage of the fact that there is no extradition treaty between Russia and the Netherlands, so the player with more than 50 caps preferred to stay in Moscow, where he has been able to continue playing for Spartak all this time as the team's captain.

This season, the Dutchman has scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions (league and cup) for Spartak, who are 5th in the Russian Premier League.

Promes used the code name 'Fantasma'

During the investigation, prosecutors were able to prove that Promes was involved in initiating, directing and financing a massive shipment of 1.36 tons of cocaine. The sum of €75,000 was paid for this shipment, which arrived in Antwerp in January 2020 via a freighter loaded in Brazil.

In encrypted messages, Promes used the code name: 'Fantasma'.

Arrested in 2020 after stabbing his cousin

In addition to his drug trafficking sentence, Promes was recently sentenced to an additional one and a half years in prison. This verdict follows the incident in which he stabbed his cousin at a party in Utrecht in July 2020.