Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
This season, Promes has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in all competitions
This season, Promes has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in all competitions
Profimedia
Quincy Promes (32) has been detained by authorities at Dubai airport. The Spartak Moscow captain was preparing to return to Russia.

Just two weeks ago, Promes was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking. The footballer tried to smuggle a huge amount of cocaine into Europe - 1.3 tonnes.

Spartak Moscow successfully completed its training camp in the United Arab Emirates and was preparing to take off for St Petersburg on Friday (March 1st). Promes' team is scheduled to meet rivals Zenit on Sunday in a match of great importance in Russia's top tier.

Promes took advantage of the fact that there is no extradition treaty between Russia and the Netherlands, so the player with more than 50 caps preferred to stay in Moscow, where he has been able to continue playing for Spartak all this time as the team's captain.

This season, the Dutchman has scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions (league and cup) for Spartak, who are 5th in the Russian Premier League.

Promes used the code name 'Fantasma'

During the investigation, prosecutors were able to prove that Promes was involved in initiating, directing and financing a massive shipment of 1.36 tons of cocaine. The sum of €75,000 was paid for this shipment, which arrived in Antwerp in January 2020 via a freighter loaded in Brazil.

In encrypted messages, Promes used the code name: 'Fantasma'.

Arrested in 2020 after stabbing his cousin

In addition to his drug trafficking sentence, Promes was recently sentenced to an additional one and a half years in prison. This verdict follows the incident in which he stabbed his cousin at a party in Utrecht in July 2020.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePromes QuincySpartak Moscow
Related Articles
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison for drug smuggling
Dutch prosecutors seek nine-year sentence for Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Donadel on his Newcastle regret, loving Fiorentina, and Didier Drogba
Show more
Football
Brentford defender Mee out for the season with ankle fracture as Frank faces crisis
Fantasy Premier League: Time to start thinking ahead to a round with just four matches
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Hack the Weekend: Mainz facing tricky challenge as Strasbourg and Montpellier clash
Diaz fit for Liverpool's Forest trip and Salah may return next week, says Klopp
Cultural journey awaits as Danish manager Tomasson takes Sweden reins
Tottenham lose striker Richarlison for up to a month in 'disruptive season'
Ancelotti plays peacemaker ahead of Real and Vinicius return to Valencia
City without Grealish for Manchester derby as tough run of games looms
Serie A strugglers Sassuolo appoint Ballardini as manager until end of season
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final
Paul Pogba and five other doping cases that rocked the footballing world
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings