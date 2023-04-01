Spurs forward Richarlison to undergo pelvic surgery in bid to end ongoing fitness issues

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison (26) said on Monday that he will be undergoing pelvic surgery.

Richarlison remained on the bench for Spurs' 4-1 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, and the striker who has struggled for form and goals this season spoke to ESPN Brazil after the game about his medical problems.

"The last few months haven't been easy for me. I've had health problems," Richarlison said.

"I've already spoken to the doctors and soon I will have surgery on my pubis. I've been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven't been taking care of myself."

He also said he understood the decision of Brazil manager Fernando Diniz not to select him in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia due to his poor form.

