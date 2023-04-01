Tottenham announce signing of Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham announce signing of Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden
Tottenham announce signing of Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden
Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Lucas Bergvall
Profimedia
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall (18) from Allsvenskan club Djurgarden on a five-year contract, the Premier League side said late on Friday.

Spurs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported the deal is worth around 8.5 million pounds ($11 million).

Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday.

"It's a really good club with a great manager and a really hungry, young team that play good football," Bergvall said.

Bergvall, who made his debut for Sweden against Estonia in January, played 25 times for Djurgarden last season.

Spurs signed German forward Timo Werner on loan and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

Fourth-placed Spurs face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBergvall LucasTottenhamDjurgardenTransfer News
Related Articles
Tottenham's Sarr to be involved in Saturday's Everton trip, says Postecoglou
Premier League January transfer spending falls by 88% according to Deloitte
Why spending on transfers is down across the world ahead of Deadline Day
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Iran score late winner against Japan, Spurs and Everton draw
Updated
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty
OPINION: Why Emile Smith Rowe could be the January surprise Arsenal needed
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Departing Klopp says Liverpool don't need extra motivation to win Premier League
Barca's Laporta to 'rethink everything' if Super League doesn't start in one to two years
Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
Australia's Miller will learn from errors in Asian Cup loss to South Korea, says Arnold
Mbappe and Asensio on target as PSG survive Strasbourg fightback in Ligue 1 win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Iran score late winner against Japan, Spurs and Everton draw
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Super Eagles soaring high as quarter-finals arrive but can Nigeria win AFCON 2023?
Lookman scores again as Nigeria edge past Angola into AFCON semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings