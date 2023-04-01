VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six

West Ham United ended 2023 with a resolute display and a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League, enjoying a third consecutive unbeaten game against the Gunners.

Despite James Ward-Prowse getting a shot off in the opening minute, Arsenal completely dominated possession in the opening exchanges.

The Gunners were showing plenty of confidence, with Bukayo Saka getting behind before seeing a tame shot saved, yet found themselves behind just 13 minutes in.

Emerson Palmieri’s cross caused havoc between Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko, allowing Jarrod Bowen to nip in and tee up Tomas Soucek for a simple finish.

Undeterred, the hosts continued to see plenty of the ball but West Ham stood firm and it took until the half-hour mark for them to provide Areola with his first genuine test.

Even then, the Frenchman was equal to it as Saka headed goalwards from Gabriel Jesus’ flicked pass. There was still a blow for West Ham moments later, though, with Lucas Paqueta being forced off through injury.

Arsenal - West Ham player ratings Flashscore

A poor pass from Edson Alvarez and incisive ball from Martin Odegaard opened up an opportunity for Saka before the break, although the winger smashed his shot against the post.

More Arsenal possession was met by more West Ham resilience after the restart, and Declan Rice resorted to a strike from range that grazed the roof of the net on its way behind.

Shortly after that attempt, the Gunners were caught out by a cross again, this time seeing former Gunner Konstantinos Mavropanos imperiously rise above Gabriel and send his header in off the woodwork for the centre-back’s first Hammers goal.

Shortly after the hour mark, Gabriel Jesus finally got his opportunities but sent one header into Areola’s clutches and another off-target.

After all of the talk of Rice facing his old club, the midfielder’s miserable evening got even worse when he brought Emerson Palmieri down moments before the end.

Match stats Flashscore

While Said Benrahma’s penalty was saved by David Raya, the whistle blew seconds later to confirm the Hammers’ first away league clean sheet of the season and the ninth win in their last 12 across all competitions.

West Ham have also inflicted Arsenal’s only two competitive home defeats this season, leaving the Gunners with one win from their last five across all competitions and behind Liverpool in the league table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United)

Click here for all the stats of the match.