Virgil van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Virgil van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn
Virgil van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn
Virgil Van Dijk at the Netherlands press conference on Saturday
Virgil Van Dijk at the Netherlands press conference on Saturday
Reuters
Virgil van Dijk (32) said his sending-off for Liverpool, and extended suspension, had been a hard lesson learnt but he now wants to put a line under it.

The new club captain was sent off early in last month’s 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United, delivering a volley of abuse towards the referee as he left the pitch.

He was charge by the Football Association with improper conduct and on Friday had an extra game added to his mandatory one-match ban, which he served when Liverpool beat Aston Villa last weekend.

Van Dijk, away on national team duty with the Netherlands, will also miss Liverpool’s home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.

"It is a hard and expensive lesson but I don’t want to say much more. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is now a line under it," he told a press conference in Dublin on Saturday on the eve of the European qualifier against Ireland.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolNetherlandsIrelandEuro
Related Articles
Liverpool are in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game
France fly towards Euro 2024 qualification with Ireland win
Show more
Football
Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euros looms
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Updated
Ukraine coach lauds fans for key role in England draw
Lacklustre England stutter to draw against Ukraine
Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
Villarreal name Pacheta as head coach
Belgium avoid Azerbaijan upset thanks to Carrasco
African qualifier to go ahead in Marrakech despite deadly quake
Nathan Ake available to play for Dutch in Dublin
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings