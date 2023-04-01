Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game

Van Dijk was also fined 100,000 pounds
Reuters
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (32) will miss his side's next Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers after being suspended for an extra game following his reaction to being sent off against Newcastle United last month.

The Dutch defender was also fined 100,000 pounds after admitting he acted in an improper manner, the Football Association said in a statement.

Van Dijk was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak during the first half and appeared to remonstrate with referee John Brooks before walking off the pitch.

"The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission," said an FA statement.

He was automatically suspended for Liverpool's win against Aston Villa on September 3.

Mentions
FootballPremier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolWolvesNewcastle UtdIsak AlexanderAston Villa
USA wary of German pride ahead of World Cup semi-final

