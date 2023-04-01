Weekend Highlights: Munich's own (in)glorious bastard and City's new record breaker

The football weekend is varied and full of interesting moments. The best, the worst, the most interesting and the weirdest are collected for you by Flashscore in this weekly column. This time, we'll look at a few curiosities surrounding the Bayern and Dortmund match as well as Liverpool's touching equaliser.

Goal of the weekend

West Ham didn't win Saturday's match with Brentford, losing 2-3, but they can take heart from the form of at least one of their summer signings.

Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus, who joined from Ajax, flashed a superb acrobatic finish to equalise at 1-1.

Fail of the weekend

Liverpool struggled against Premier League newcomers Luton, rescuing a point in the dying moments. Darwin Nunez's miss of an empty net at 0-0... that was our fail of the weekend.

Social media highlight

The 2009 film Inglourious Basterds taught the world that the number three is shown differently in Germany than in England. Harry Kane has clearly watched Tarantino's film closely and celebrated his hat-trick against Dortmund net in exemplary German fashion.

His stint in Germany certainly has better prospects than Michael Fassbender's character in the film...

Stat of the weekend

When Manchester City acquired Jeremy Doku from Rennes in the summer, it looked like a purchase for the future. However, the young Belgian winger is already breaking into the English champions' offence.

He scored a goal and assisted four more in the 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth, and at 21 years and 161 days, he became the youngest player to be directly involved in five goals in a single game in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, he earned a perfect ten in Flashscore player ratings.

Story of the weekend

Ex-Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel had no mercy for his former side, as his Bayern Munich dominated Der Klassiker 4-0. But the theme of returning home and playing 'against your own kind' clearly annoyed the German coach. He was already grumpy before the game, but he only really put on a show in the studio after the final whistle.

"What was wrong after losing the cup? Ask Lothar Matthaus, and if he doesn't know, ask Didi Hamann," he said with an ironic grin, while Matthaus stood a short distance away. He ended the tense atmosphere at the table by handing over the microphone and leaving. In short, even after a huge win, there are no dull moments with the temperamental coach.

Photo of the weekend

Luis Diaz rescued Liverpool a point against Luton in the 95th minute, the Reds' latest league goal since 2015 when Divock Origi scored against West Bromwich in the 96th.

But that statistical record is beside the point. The Colombian striker entered the game despite the fact that his father, who was kidnapped at the end of October, is still in captivity in his home country. Diaz celebrated the goal by unveiling the words 'Freedom for my father' on the shirt under his jersey.

Hopefully, the wish of the player, who has the strength and determination to play and score crucial goals even in the most difficult moments of his life, will soon come true.