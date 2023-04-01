OPINION: Luton condemning tragedy chanting against Liverpool isn't enough

Luton Town have expressed their 'sadness' at the 'small number of supporters' who took part in tragedy chanting during Sunday's draw with Liverpool.

The Hatters have threatened to ban fans found to have taken part in the vile chanting, which was heard at Kenilworth Road during the second half.

"We are extremely disappointed that a small number of supporters soured the occasion with chants that may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool in the past," a statement by Luton said.

"The club condemns any kind of chanting that knowingly seeks to divide, and our safety and security team launched an internal investigation at the earliest opportunity."

You can read the release in full here, but it's also linked below.

Whataboutery

There are a number of shortcomings in Luton's statement, but the most glaring is the all-too-common whataboutery when talking about tragedy chanting.

Describing the taunts, in reference to the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters, as those which "may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies" is unhelpful at best and just as offensive as the chants at worst.

Luton's statement continued: "We see the route to persuading supporters not to repeat these chants in future is through communication and education.

"On behalf of all at Luton Town, we would like to wholeheartedly apologise to anyone offended by the chants heard during yesterday's match, and will continue to work with supporter groups to educate fans."

'Minority, not majority'

Another point to pick at in Luton's statement is the denial that it was anything more than "a small number" of fans who were heard chanting.

It was, in fact, enough for it to be heard loudly around the stadium.

By watering down the offence to, effectively, an unfortunate 'minority' and excusing those people of simply being ignorant is a clear attempt to sweep the problem under the rug.

In response to the statement, Liverpool supporters group Kop Outs! said tragedy chanting has "an appalling impact on mental health and well-being of the survivors of Hillsborough".

By not addressing the issue directly, Luton are at fault for the vile behaviour of their fans on Sunday - be that 'a small number' of ill-doers or otherwise.

What next?

While it can be seen as a positive that the Hatters say they'll act against those found to have taken part in the chanting, it's easy to put out a statement; and history has shown it can often mean very little long-term.

The FA have publicly asked Luton and the local police for their observations to address the issue - their full statement can be read below.

The Premier League also issued a statement saying they "condemn the tragedy-related chanting heard at (Sunday's) match between Luton Town and Liverpool.

"We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are committed to addressing it as a priority. Those found guilty of tragedy-related abuse face an automatic club ban and will be referred to the police."

Only time will tell if Luton are able to buck the trend and do something to help end tragedy chanting, but their initial reaction offers little hope.