West Ham complete first signing of the summer, securing Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham complete first signing of the summer, securing Edson Alvarez from Ajax
West Ham complete first signing of the summer, securing Edson Alvarez from Ajax
Alvarez made 147 appearances for Ajax
Alvarez made 147 appearances for Ajax
Reuters
West Ham United have signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez (25) from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

West Ham did not disclose terms but Ajax said the two clubs had agreed a transfer fee of 38 million euros, which could increase to 41 million euros with add-ons.

"We’re really pleased to add Edson (Alvarez) to our squad," said manager David Moyes after his first signing of the summer transfer window.

"The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date".

Alvarez, who was under contract at Ajax until 2025, is a twice Dutch champion and has made 147 appearances, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, for the Eredivisie club since arriving in 2019.

He has been capped 69 times for Mexico, playing at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

His arrival will be a boost for the Hammers, who sold England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for 105 million pounds - a record transfer between two British clubs.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfers here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAlvarez EdsonAjaxWest HamTransfer News
Related Articles
West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham
River Plate sign midfielder Manuel Lanzini after West Ham departure
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
Ilkay Gundogan among several yet to be registered ahead of Barcelona's season opener
England's Lauren James handed two-match ban for stamp and red card against Nigeria
From the chippy to the World Cup: Beth England savours 'pinch-me' moments
Borussia Dortmund missing several players ahead of German Cup first round
High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden
Impossible for Manchester City to recreate 'once-in-a-lifetime' treble, says Guardiola
Vilda says Spanish team is 'united' despite controversy ahead of World Cup
Bayern Munich to begin their campaign with major goalkeeper problems
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |