Wolves rival Bundesliga pair for Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi

Wolves rival Bundesliga pair for Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi
Durosinmi (L) in action for Viktoria Plzen
Premier League club Wolves are the latest team to have entered the race to sign Viktoria Plzen's Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi (20).

The attacker has nine goals for Plzen this term, with Premier League sides impressed by his physicality.

At 6ft 4in, the forward has the pace, power, and technique to thrive in the top flight.

According to reports in The Telegraph, Durosinmi is available for a fee of around £10 million.

Durosinmi's numbers to date
Wolves are set to jump to the head of the queue for his signature, as they look to add firepower to their squad.

However, the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart are also in the mix for his signature.

