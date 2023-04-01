Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League
Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League
Al Feiha beat Pakhtakor 4-1
Al Feiha beat Pakhtakor 4-1
Twitter @TheAFCCL
Al Feiha ensured a full house of Saudi Pro League sides in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday as a 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor saw Vuk Rasovic's team pip Persepolis from Iran to a berth in the knockout rounds.

Junior Fashion Sakala scored twice to help secure Al Feiha's victory over Maksim Shatkikh's side in Tashkent, which coupled with Persepolis' 2-1 loss in Tehran against Qatar's Al-Duhail took Al Feiha through as one of the three best runners-up.

Al Feiha finished second in Group A behind Al Ain, who won 2-1 against Turkmenistan's Ahal, but their nine points saw them take the final runners-up berth in the last 16 after Navbahor and Sepahan had already claimed the first two slots.

Only the winners of the 10 groups across the western and eastern halves of the continent were guaranteed to progress to the knockout rounds, with the three runners-up with the best records from each side of the continent also going through.

Persepolis, beaten finalists in 2018 and 2020, needed a win over already-eliminated Al-Duhail at a packed Azadi Stadium to progress and took a seventh-minute lead through Shahab Zahedi.

But Mohammed Muntari levelled two minutes later and, after Persepolis' Giorgi Gvelesiani hit the bar with an 81st-minute penalty, Al-Duhail stole the three points when Michael Olunga scored on the break seven minutes from time.

The loss left Persepolis in second place in Group E and on eight points, one fewer than Al Feiha.

Riyadh's Al Nassr had already confirmed themselves as Group E winners ahead of Tuesday's games and a side missing Cristiano Ronaldo was held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan's Istiqlol in Dushanbe.

Alisher Dzhalilov gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute from distance but Abdulrahman Ghareeb levelled five minutes into the second half as Al Nassr finished the group phase unbeaten.

Fellow Saudis Al Ittihad and Al Hilal had already confirmed their places in the next round by winning Groups C and D respectively while Uzbekistan's Nasaf advanced on Monday as Group B winners.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held in Kuala Lumpur on December 28th and the first legs of the knockout phase will be played from February 12th-14th with the return fixtures held from February 19th-21st.

The quarter-finals will be played in March, with the semi-finals in April and the two-legged final on May 11th and 18th.

View all the results and follow the Asian Champions League here.

Mentions
FootballPersepolisAl FeihaAl-DuhailPakhtakorAl NassrAl AinAhalIstiqlol DushanbeAl HilalAl IttihadNasaf QarshiSaudi Professional LeagueAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League
Ten-man Al Nassr secure spot in Asian Champions League last 16
Nasaf progress to Asian Champions League last 16 after draw with Al-Sadd
Show more
Football
England rout Scotland 6-0 in women's Nations League but Olympic dreams over
Updated
Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi named Time magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'
Hwang on target as Wolves register slender Premier League win over Burnley
Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries
Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to undergo back surgery
No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti
Most Read
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings