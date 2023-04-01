Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him
Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him
Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 games fo Al-Nassr this season
Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 games fo Al-Nassr this season
Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo (38) concedes he did not expect to finish the season empty-handed at Al-Nassr but the Portuguese forward says he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes other big-name players will follow him to the league for the next campaign.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr, making his debut in January.

He scored 14 goals in 16 games but it was not enough to help his side win the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, with Al-Nassr finishing second behind Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese, who missed the final matchday due to injury, said the league was very competitive but that there were many opportunities to grow.

"We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure - they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker," he said in an SPL interview.

"But I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo said he had adapted to life at the club, though there were many differences from his time at Europe where he played for elite teams such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

"In Europe we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon, or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock in the night. It was so strange," he added.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players have been linked with a move to the Saudi league, with Lionel Messi receiving a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

Ronaldo's former teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has reportedly received an offer worth more than 100 million euros from Al Ittihad.

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome," said Ronaldo.

"If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."

Mentions
Ronaldo CristianoAl-NassrFootballSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Ronaldo nowhere to be seen as first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Cristiano Ronaldo ends disappointing debut season in Saudi Arabia empty-handed
Al-Ittihad crowned Saudi league champions ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Show more
Football
Data-driven Player of the Month: Lautaro Martinez - A bulldozer who helps by working backwards
Lionel Messi's decision over future drawing near with hopes fading of Barcelona return
Slow Women's World Cup ticket sales prompt concern in New Zealand
'Proud' Jose Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing potential summer exit
Sam Allardyce leaves Leeds United after relegation
Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic's treble bid
Haaland holds no fear for Manchester United, says Varane
MLS side Inter Miami part ways with head coach Phil Neville
Man United desperate to stop Man City's treble march in unique FA Cup final
Pulisic spearheads USMNT squad for CONCACAF Nations League title defence
Most Read
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, City courting Kovacic
Tennis Tracker: Keys and Sinner knocked out of French Open, Swiatek and Zverev win