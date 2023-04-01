AC Milan sign American midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia

Musah is a highly rated talent
Reuters
AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah (20) from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth €20 million for the American international, who will wear the number 80 on his jersey

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia's reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

The midfielder has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing of the summer for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window thus far.

