AC Milan tighten grip on second spot after simple victory over Lecce

AC Milan tightened their grip on second place in Serie A after securing a consecutive seventh victory in all competitions following a comprehensive 3-0 win over US Lecce, with the Rossoneri now unbeaten in 12 H2H meetings (W7, D5).

With fellow city rivals Inter well on their way to winning the Scudetto, AC Milan came into the match hoping to move a step closer to tying up second place. And Stefano Pioli’s side got off to a fast start on a sunny afternoon at the San Siro, taking the lead inside six minutes.

Samuel Chukwueze picked up the ball down the right flank and after showing neat feet - the Nigerian dribbled into the box before cutting the ball back to the edge of the area - where Christian Pulisic took a touch and buried a clinical curling finish into the bottom left corner.

Match stats Statsperform

The Rossoneri continued their dominant start and doubled their lead just before the midway point of the half as Olivier Giroud did well to beat his marker and meet Yacine Adli’s corner kick and nod in from close range.

Lecce were not without their chances throughout the first half but any hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow just before HT as Nikola Krstović was sent off for a high foot challenge on Chukwueze - a tackle that was almost WWE-like.

With a two-goal lead and a man advantage, Milan were firmly in control after the break without actually threatening.

That was until the 57th minute when Adli played a sublime pass to split the Lecce defence and send Rafael Leão through on goal and the Portuguese forward made no mistake, finishing past the onrushing Wladimiro Falcone. The Lecce players were incensed following an apparent foul prior to the goal but after a VAR review, the goal stood despite the protests.

Leao celebrates his goal AFP

With his side three goals to the good, Pioli took the opportunity to give some of his players a rest, making a triple substitution on the hour mark.

The home side coasted to victory through the final 30 minutes with little threat from their opponents, and Milan now turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against rivals AS Roma on Thursday.

Lecce meanwhile, with just one win in their last eight league games, will have one eye on the teams below them as they sit just four points above the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yacine Adli (AC Milan)

Check out the match summary here