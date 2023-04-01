Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Juve crushed Salernitana in the cup
Juve crushed Salernitana in the cup
Profimedia
Juventus meet Salernitana for a second time this week but cannot take victory for granted in the Serie A clash despite their 6-1 Coppa Italia win, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Juventus ran out easy winners at home in the last 16 tie, after going behind in the opening minute, and now travel to face bottom side Salernitana again on Sunday.

"Playing in Salerno is never easy, we will find a difficult environment because they will want to avenge Thursday's result," Allegri said.

"Above all, by returning to league action, they will try to give continuity to their victory in Verona (on December 30th) which boosted their efforts to stay up in Serie A."

Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday leaves second-placed Juventus five points adrift of the leaders going into the last game of the first half of the season, but Allegri insisted he was still looking over his shoulder.

"It will be a very complicated match and the boys know it," he said. "We must try to close the first round in the best possible way and then we'll start thinking about the second round.

"It's fundamental to maintain the gap on fifth in the standings," Allegri added, referring to Juve's 11-point advantage have over fifth-placed Bologna.

Top of Serie A
Flashscore

"I repeat it this time too - our first objective must be to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League and to do so we must continue to work well."

Allegri also gave some indication of who will feature against Salernitana.

"(Midfielder) Hans Nicolussi Caviglia will play tomorrow. (Left-back) Andrea Cambiaso, however, is feverish and unlikely to be there," the manager said.

"As for (striker) Moise Kean, he has not yet returned to training on the pitch, so it will still take some time before we have him back available.

"Gleison Bremer will return and I think Federico Gatti and Danilo will be starters. Timothy Weah could start, but I haven't decided yet. Whoever is better will definitely play, I will choose the best formation possible."

Juventus have a seven-point advantage over AC Milan in third, while Salernitana have 12 points from 18 games and are two points Cagliari who are in 17th place in the safety zone.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusSalernitanaNicolussi Caviglia HansCambiaso AndreaBremerGatti FedericoKean MoiseWeah TimothyDanilo
Related Articles
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
Pioli insists Milan's game with Sassuolo not about him despite media pressure
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Chelsea and Aston Villa enter FA Cup
Updated
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Updated
PSG's Skriniar in need of operation after ankle injury at Champions Trophy final
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Last-gasp Fratessi goal helps Inter beat Verona and go five points clear in Serie A
Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Chelsea and Aston Villa enter FA Cup
Dominic Thiem into Australian Open main draw after withdrawal of Reilly Opelka

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings