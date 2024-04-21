Atalanta complete memorable week with victory over Monza in Serie A

Atalanta moved into the Serie A top-six following a 2-1 win over fellow Lombardy-outfit Monza, inflicting a fourth game without victory on the Biancorossi.

Following their UEFA Europa League quarter-final success over Liverpool in midweek, Atalanta made the short trip to Monza in hope of getting their league campaign back on track following two games without victory.

And La Dea got off to a fast start, almost netting inside 10 minutes after Sead Kolasinac went on a mazing run forward from full-back, but his effort was parried into the path of Ademola Lookman, with the Nigerian forward unable to steer the rebound home. El Bilal Toure then missed a gilt-edged chance as he was picked out in the box by Emil Holm, but despite having time and space, the striker guided his free header inches wide.

Monza began to grow into the half as they weathered the Atalanta storm, but their forays forward failed to produce any clear-cut opportunities, as their sole effort on target in the opening 45 minutes came via a pop shot from Alessio Zerbin, which Marco Carnesecchi comfortably palmed away.

The hosts then fell behind on the stroke of half time as Charles De Ketelaere escaped his marker to head home from Lookman’s corner and send the visitors in ahead.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men came flying out of the traps for the second half, and Lookman in particular appeared in the mood, as he had two opportunities to double La Dea’s lead inside the opening quarter-hour of the second period.

The first came after neat footwork on the left flank before his deflected effort almost crept in at the near post, but Michele Di Gregorio got a strong hand to deny the Atalanta forward.

Raffaele Palladino’s side struggled to stamp their authority on the game throughout, and their ventures forward were mostly fruitless.

Atalanta’s persistent pursuit of a second and killer goal finally paid off in the 72th minute, as Lookman and Bilal Toure linked up to produce a second goal that was finished off by the Malian into the top corner to effectively end the contest.

Two goals to the good, La Dea looked to be coasting to victory through the final quarter-hour.

However, Monza pulled a goal back out of nowhere as Daniel Maldini stunned Carnesecchi with a shot from distance.

That late strike didn’t generate the momentum for the hosts to mount a comeback for a point however, as Gasperini’s men held on for victory that keeps Atalanta in contention of qualifying for an UEFA Champions League place - after the Italian league secured a fifth spot in next season’s competition. Monza, meanwhile, are still stranded in mid-table after failing to win any of their last four matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

