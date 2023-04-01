Atalanta jump into Serie A's top seven with big win over struggling Salernitana

Atalanta came back from 1-0 down at the break to win 4-1
AFP
Atalanta moved within a point of the European places after recording back-to-back Serie A victories for the first time since October, coming from behind in a superb second-half display to overcome rock-bottom Salernitana 4-1.

Having fallen to a scathing 8-2 defeat in the same fixture last season, it looked like an uphill battle on paper for Filippo Inzaghi’s side to end a dismal 16-match run away from home without victory.

Despite their recent struggles, it was the visitors who started on the front foot, and their positive approach was rewarded with an early breakthrough when young central defender Lorenzo Pirola headed them in front.

The Nerazzurri were caught napping as veteran Antonio Candreva swung in an inviting free-kick, allowing Pirola all the time in the world to place his header beyond Marco Carnesecchi.

Colombian marksman Luis Muriel had been reinstated by Gian Piero Gasperini in recent weeks, following his first league goal since May to beat AC Milan.

However, he was devoid of any real service during a lacklustre first half for the home side, with counterpart Ademola Lookman coming closest to a leveller forcing Benoit Costil into a smart save with his feet.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Gasperini clearly found the right words in the dressing room at the break, with Muriel lashing home on the volley moments after the restart as he patrolled the edge of the box following a corner.

The turnaround was then complete just five minutes later, this time through Mario Pasalic who rounded off a fine passing move finishing coolly through Lassana Coulibaly’s legs and into the bottom corner.

Despite their impressive comeback, the hosts were lucky to cling onto their slender lead thanks to a wonderful Carnesecchi save to deny Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi before Boulaye Dia rattled the outside of the post with a fierce effort.

Full Serie A standings
Flashscore

Salernitana’s late revival eventually came to a cruel end though, as substitutes Charles De Ketelaere and Aleksei Miranchuk put the game beyond doubt, leaving the Granata rooted to the foot of the table - five points from safety.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

See all the match stats here. 

Mentions
FootballAtalantaSalernitanaSerie A
