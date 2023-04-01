Empoli name Davide Nicola as new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli

The club bid farewell to Andreazzoli following his fourth spell after Empoli, 19th in the standings, suffered their 13th league loss in 20 games when they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Hellas Verona on Saturday.
Andreazzoli had taken over from Paolo Zanetti in September after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games.
Nicola, whose previously coached Salernitana, saved them from relegation in the 2021-22 season.
"The coach has signed an annual contract with an option for a further season and will lead the first training session tomorrow afternoon," the club said in a statement.
The 50-year-old also managed Torino, Genoa and Udinese over the recent years.