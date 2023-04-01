Empoli name Davide Nicola as new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Empoli name Davide Nicola as new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli
Empoli name Davide Nicola as new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli
Davide Nicola previously coached Salernitana
Davide Nicola previously coached Salernitana
Reuters
Empoli have named Davide Nicola (50) as their new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli (70), the Serie A side said on Monday.

The club bid farewell to Andreazzoli following his fourth spell after Empoli, 19th in the standings, suffered their 13th league loss in 20 games when they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Andreazzoli had taken over from Paolo Zanetti in September after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games.

Nicola, whose previously coached Salernitana, saved them from relegation in the 2021-22 season.

"The coach has signed an annual contract with an option for a further season and will lead the first training session tomorrow afternoon," the club said in a statement.

The 50-year-old also managed Torino, Genoa and Udinese over the recent years.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliVeronaAS RomaSalernitanaGenoaTorinoUdinese
Related Articles
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Algeria facing Angola at AFCON, Atalanta hosting Frosinone
Updated
Son Heung-Min demands South Korean 'commitment' in Asian Cup title quest
Jordan and Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall
Glasses raised as veteran coach Dick Advocaat takes charge of Curacao
Disappointing Cameroon come back but can only draw with 10-man Guinea
Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching Premier League's financial rules
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Firmino linked with Chelsea
Updated
Kane can beat Lewandowski's Bundesliga goals record, says Bayern coach Tuchel
Senegal begin their AFCON title defence in style with 3-0 win over 10-man Gambia
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Firmino linked with Chelsea
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings