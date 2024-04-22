Inter claim 20th Italian title with derby win against city rivals Milan

Inter secured their 20th Italian league title on Monday in the sweetest of ways possible - with a hard-fought 2-1 win in the Milan derby.

Inter knew going into Monday's clash with city rivals AC Milan that three points would give them an unassailable lead at the top of the Serie A standings with five games to spare.

"I feel like crying because we worked so hard, we deserve this joy," said a tearful Lautaro Martinez to reporters after the derby win.

"It's been wonderful but we have to keep going because we've already won a lot of trophies and we want to win many more."

"Crazy feeling, crazy game. We wanted to do it for our fans and we did it. It's my first league title and I'm very proud of it," added Marcus Thuram, one of Inter's goalscorers on Monday.

With just one loss in the opening 33 rounds and only 18 goals conceded, it's been an incredible campaign for Simone Inzaghi's side to date and one of the most dominant seasons in Serie A in living memory.

While Inter can no longer match the most points tallied in a single season (102 by Juventus in 2013/14), they can still become only the second team to surpass 100 points.

Inter's incredible season to date Flashscore

Claiming the Scudetto in the derby has made this brilliant league triumph that much better. What's more, Inter didn't just beat Milan for the second time this season on Monday (they smashed them 5-1 in September), they also became the first of the two Milanese giants to reach 20 league titles in the process.

Previously, both clubs were level with 19 Scuddetti each. Inter have thus secured some unique bragging rights, although Juventus have by far and away the most championships with 36.