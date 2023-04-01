Italy's sports prosecutors request four-year ban for Paul Pogba over doping allegations

Italy's sports prosecutors have requested a four-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba (30) over doping allegations, sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media reported on Thursday.

Pogba was suspended in September after a test by Italy's national anti-doping organisation detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance, after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on August 20th.

His positive doping test was confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.