Juventus claim dramatic last-gasp win at Monza to go top of Serie A

Rabiot celebrates his goal
Rabiot celebrates his goal
Juventus at least temporarily moved top of Serie A (SA) after a dramatic 2-1 win over AC Monza, who succumbed to a first home league defeat of the season and saw their six-match unbeaten run at the U-Power Stadium come to an end.

There was early drama when referee Michael Fabbri pointed to the spot after Giorgos Kyriakopoulos hauled down Andrea Cambiaso in the box. Dušan Vlahović could not convert from the spot though, with the Greek defender's blushes spared thanks to Michele Di Gregorio's sensational double save to keep out the striker's initial spot-kick and his rebounded attempt.

That joy only lasted a matter of seconds though, as Adrien Rabiot powered home a header from Hans Nicolussi Caviglia's subsequent corner in the 13th minute. It was the Frenchman’s first goal since the opening day of the SA season and put Massimiliano Allegri’s side on course for the league summit.

Match stats
Statsperform

The hosts continued to look vulnerable from set-pieces and nearly conceded a second when Alex Sandro headed on Filip Kostić’s corner, but Federico Gatti was off balance and could not divert his attempt on target.

Monza were having more of the ball, but struggled to make it count, typified when Danilo D'Ambrosio failed to make decent contact with Andrea Colpani’s cut-back across the box.

The Biancorossi began the second half with renewed vigour, and HT substitute Lorenzo Colombo was not too far away with an unorthodox strike that flew just wide from Patrick Ciurria’s delivery. Juve seemed content to continue allowing Monza the lion’s share of possession, but Wojciech Szczęsny could have easily been a spectator in the stands.

However, a largely subdued contest sparked into life late on, as Valentín Carboni’s strike flew past Szczęsny. Nonetheless, Juve had the last word when Gatti fired home at the second attempt to seal a hard-fought victory.

Gatti scored a late winner for Juve
This was a solid rather than a spectacular night’s work for Allegri’s men, who laid down the gauntlet for title rivals Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s clash away at SSC Napoli on Sunday evening. Simeone Inzaghi’s side can reclaim top spot with a point at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but Allegri will hope that playing on a Friday night for the first time in three consecutive weeks can give his team a psychological edge.

As for Monza, a spirited, but ultimately inept attacking display sees Raffaele Palladino’s team drop down a place to 10th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

See a summary of the game at Flashscore

